Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen camper

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation of a stolen camper.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says the camper trailer was stolen from the Lacassine RV Park on Jan. 23, 2022.

The suspect was possibly in a Toyota Sequoia with a grille that appears to be an aftermarket accessory and that the backglass may be missing and covered with plastic.

Deputies believe the suspect is a white male with a beard.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information or that has seen the camper trailer to please contact them at 337-821-2106 or to contact their main office at 337-824-3850.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.