Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen camper
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation of a stolen camper.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says the camper trailer was stolen from the Lacassine RV Park on Jan. 23, 2022.
The suspect was possibly in a Toyota Sequoia with a grille that appears to be an aftermarket accessory and that the backglass may be missing and covered with plastic.
Deputies believe the suspect is a white male with a beard.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information or that has seen the camper trailer to please contact them at 337-821-2106 or to contact their main office at 337-824-3850.
