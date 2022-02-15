50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former state Supreme Court justice dies at 93

Judge Jack C. Watson, who served 17 years on the Louisiana State Supreme Court, died Friday...
Judge Jack C. Watson, who served 17 years on the Louisiana State Supreme Court, died Friday evening at age 93.(KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former Louisiana Supreme Court Justice and Lake Charles resident has died.

Judge Jack C. Watson, who served 17 years on the Louisiana State Supreme Court, died Friday evening at age 93.

Watson also served as a Lake Charles city prrosecutor and assistant Calcasieu Parish district attorney, a judge at the 14th Judicial District Court and a judge at the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial with military honors will be held in Jonesboro under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

First Assistant D.A.: Tattoo on Lopez's back resembles shooting victim Dustin Hammons and...
State believes victims’ faces tattooed on Lopez’s back
When it comes to enrollment, SOWELA is beating the odds.
SOWELA beating the odds in enrollment growth
When it comes to enrollment, SOWELA is beating the odds.
SOWELA beating odds in enrollment growth
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Warming trend underway, but another cold front is on the way later this week