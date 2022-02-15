Former state Supreme Court justice dies at 93

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former Louisiana Supreme Court Justice and Lake Charles resident has died.

Judge Jack C. Watson, who served 17 years on the Louisiana State Supreme Court, died Friday evening at age 93.

Watson also served as a Lake Charles city prrosecutor and assistant Calcasieu Parish district attorney, a judge at the 14th Judicial District Court and a judge at the Third Circuit Court of Appeals.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial with military honors will be held in Jonesboro under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

