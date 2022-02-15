First Alert Forecast: Warming trend underway, but another cold front is on the way later this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a nice day Monday with mostly sunny conditions, clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall quickly, and most areas will reach the 30s by Tuesday morning. Clear skies will stick around Tuesday with no chance of rain, temperatures will be warmer though with highs flirting with 70 degrees. The next cold front will arrive Thursday and will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few strong to severe storms.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.