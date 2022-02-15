FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues until our next cold front arrives Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures starting off in the 30s and 40s will quickly climb today, reaching 70 by afternoon. Increasing southerly winds will increase humidity levels and keep lows tonight much warmer, only dropping into the lower 50s overnight. Warmer and more humid weather continues until our cold front arrives Thursday. Not many showers expected Wednesday despite increased clouds and breezy south winds. A line of storms will quickly move through Thursday ahead of the front. The threat of severe weather is low for SW Louisiana, but another big drop in temperatures arrives Thursday night with lows returning to the 30s by Friday morning.

