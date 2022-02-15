Cowgirls sweep Southland Softball Players of the Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following their sweep of The Evangeline Bank and Trust Invitational, McNeese also took home both Southland Players of the Week awards for Softball.

Sophomore Tennesee transfer Josie Willingham was named Hitter of the Week in her debut going 6-for-13 at the plate with one double, three RBIs and four stolen bases in addition to a perfect 3-for-3 performance on Saturday against Tulsa.

Sophomore Pitcher Ashley Vallejo took home the Southland Pitcher of the Week for tossing shutouts against Tulsa on Saturday and North Texas on Sunday. Vallejo recorded 13 strikeouts and allowed no runs on five hits and only two walks in 16 innings of work.

The Cowgirls are back in action on Wednesday as they travel to face Texas in Austin before taking on the number one team in the nation, Oklahoma, in the Houston Classic on Friday.

