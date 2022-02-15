Calcasieu Sheriffs Office apologizes for wrongful arrest

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office is apologizing after a man was wrongfully arrested in a contractor fraud case.

The apology was issued today after a Florida man was mistakenly identified in a contractor fraud case and arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Feb. 7, according to a news release from Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent said a sheriff office detective issued an incorrect warrant.

“Although I know an apology will not fix this issue, I am sincerely sorry this happed to (the arrested man),” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “He was arrested for a crime in Louisiana in which he had no part of. Once we learned this occurred we made every effort to get him out of jail as quickly as possible. A mistake like this should not happen, we are professionals and it is our responsibility to do our due diligence to check and make sure this type of information is correct prior to issuing a warrant. We are looking at this internally to see how this mistake was made and what changes need to take place to ensure this does not occur again.”

The contractor fraud case is continuing to be investigated, Vincent said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.