50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Sheriffs Office apologizes for wrongful arrest

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office is apologizing after a man was wrongfully arrested in a contractor fraud case.

The apology was issued today after a Florida man was mistakenly identified in a contractor fraud case and arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Feb. 7, according to a news release from Kayla Vincent, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent said a sheriff office detective issued an incorrect warrant.

“Although I know an apology will not fix this issue, I am sincerely sorry this happed to (the arrested man),” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “He was arrested for a crime in Louisiana in which he had no part of.  Once we learned this occurred we made every effort to get him out of jail as quickly as possible. A mistake like this should not happen, we are professionals and it is our responsibility to do our due diligence to check and make sure this type of information is correct prior to issuing a warrant.  We are looking at this internally to see how this mistake was made and what changes need to take place to ensure this does not occur again.”

The contractor fraud case is continuing to be investigated, Vincent said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Leesville...
Mobile home fire in Leesville leaves one dead
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues until our next cold front arrives Thursday
Boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder
OMV
Louisiana OMV offering online title verification service