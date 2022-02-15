Basile wins fourth straight LHSAA Division III wrestling title, seven local athletes take home individual state championships

BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 LHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, saw the Basile Bearcats bring home the school’s fourth-straight Division III wrestling title on Sunday. Meanwhile, wrestlers from Basile, Sam Houston, Sulphur and St. Louis each won individual state titles.

The Bearcats’ championship was sealed with state championships by Jayden Guillory (120-pound), Luc Johnson (138-pound), Christian Bergeron (182-pound) and Anphrony Guillory (285-pound). All four wrestlers placed in their respective weight classes a season ago.

Anphrony Guillory topped LCCP’s Darnell Taylor in the title bout. Taylor is the first Trailblazer to place in the state tournament in school history.

The Bearcats weren’t the only Southwest Louisiana school celebrating a division III individual state title as St. Louis saw Graham Montet pick up his first state title as well. St. Louis would finish fifth overall in the Div. III bracket.

St. Louis' Graham Montet pick up his first state title. (St. Louis Catholic High School)

Sulphur’s Corey Hyatt was the only local back-to-back state champion as he repeated in the Division I 195-pound class. He became the first Tor to win two-straight state titles since Vaalyn Jackson in 2003-04. In addition, Hyatt was named the Division I Most Outstanding Wrestler after capping off another undefeated season.

Sulphur's Corey Hyatt won back-to-back state championships and was named the Div. I Most Outstanding Wrestler. (Sulphur High School)

Also in Division I, Sam Houston’s Tyson Roach capped off an impressive season with a state title in the 106-pound weight class.

Sam Houston's Tyson Roach (R) brought home a state championship while Kaleb Lavine placed third. (Heidi Borel)

Local Southwest Louisiana athletes that placed at the LHSAA Wrestling State Championship are listed below.

DIVISION I

D 1 106

1st Place - Tyson Roach of Sam Houston Hs

1st Place Match

Tyson Roach (Sam Houston) 55-3, So. over Bodi Harris (Jesuit) 4-1, Fr. (MD 16-4)

D 1 126

4th Place - Caleb Lavine of Sam Houston

D 1 195

1st Place - Corey Hyatt of Sulphur

1st Place Match

Corey Hyatt (Sulphur) 32-0, Jr. over Hayden Harms (Dutchtown) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

D 1 220

5th Place - Blayden Laidlaw of Sulphur

DIVISION II

No local wrestlers placed

DIVISION III

D 3 106

2nd Place - Pierson Comeaux of Basile

5th Place - Lawton Royer of DeQuincy

D 3 113

2nd Place - Luke Caballero of St. Louis

5th Place - Kye Smith of Basile

6th Place - Craig Miller of South Beauregard

D 3 120

1st Place - Jayden Guillory of Basile

2nd Place - Bryce Fontenot of South Beauregard

6th Place - Kade Lounsberry of St. Louis

1st Place Match

Jayden Guillory (Basile) 19-12, Jr. over Bryce Fontenot (South Beauregard) 22-11, Fr. (Dec 9-4)

D 3 126

2nd Place - Andre Johnson of Basile

3rd Place - Henry Hebert of St. Louis

5th Place - Camden Gautreaux of DeQuincy

D 3 132

3rd Place - Brevan Fields of Basile

D 3 138

1st Place - Luc Johnson of Basile

3rd Place - Daniel Thomas of St. Louis

1st Place Match

Luc Johnson (Basile) 28-4, Jr. over Chris Miller (Brusly) 28-13, Jr. (Fall 3:08)

D 3 145

3rd Place - Ethan Langley of Basile

D 3 152

4th Place - Luke Fontenot of Basile

6th Place - Noah Williamson of St. Louis

D 3 160

5th Place - Parker Fontenot of Basile

6th Place - Shreve Gage of St. Louis

D 3 170

1st Place - Graham Montet of St. Louis

1st Place Match

Graham Montet (St. Louis) 28-4, So. over Luke Robertson (DeLaSalle) 36-7, Jr. (Dec 8-7)

D 3 182

1st Place - Christian Bergeron of Basile

1st Place Match

Christian Bergeron (Basile) 15-3, Jr. over Jason Krail (DeLaSalle) 39-13, Jr. (Fall 2:41)

D 3 195

3rd Place - Ethan Bazinet of Basile

D 3 220

2nd Place - Henry Milligan of St. Louis

5th Place - Emery Lejeune of Basile

D 3 285

1st Place - Anphrony Guillory of Basile

2nd Place - Darnell Taylor of Lake Charles College Prep

1st Place Match

Anphrony Guillory (Basile) 32-5, Sr. over Darnell Taylor (Lake Charles College Prep) 12-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

