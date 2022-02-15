Basile wins fourth straight LHSAA Division III wrestling title, seven local athletes take home individual state championships
BATON ROUGE, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 LHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, saw the Basile Bearcats bring home the school’s fourth-straight Division III wrestling title on Sunday. Meanwhile, wrestlers from Basile, Sam Houston, Sulphur and St. Louis each won individual state titles.
The Bearcats’ championship was sealed with state championships by Jayden Guillory (120-pound), Luc Johnson (138-pound), Christian Bergeron (182-pound) and Anphrony Guillory (285-pound). All four wrestlers placed in their respective weight classes a season ago.
Anphrony Guillory topped LCCP’s Darnell Taylor in the title bout. Taylor is the first Trailblazer to place in the state tournament in school history.
The Bearcats weren’t the only Southwest Louisiana school celebrating a division III individual state title as St. Louis saw Graham Montet pick up his first state title as well. St. Louis would finish fifth overall in the Div. III bracket.
Sulphur’s Corey Hyatt was the only local back-to-back state champion as he repeated in the Division I 195-pound class. He became the first Tor to win two-straight state titles since Vaalyn Jackson in 2003-04. In addition, Hyatt was named the Division I Most Outstanding Wrestler after capping off another undefeated season.
Also in Division I, Sam Houston’s Tyson Roach capped off an impressive season with a state title in the 106-pound weight class.
Local Southwest Louisiana athletes that placed at the LHSAA Wrestling State Championship are listed below.
DIVISION I
D 1 106
1st Place - Tyson Roach of Sam Houston Hs
1st Place Match
Tyson Roach (Sam Houston) 55-3, So. over Bodi Harris (Jesuit) 4-1, Fr. (MD 16-4)
D 1 126
4th Place - Caleb Lavine of Sam Houston
D 1 195
1st Place - Corey Hyatt of Sulphur
1st Place Match
Corey Hyatt (Sulphur) 32-0, Jr. over Hayden Harms (Dutchtown) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
D 1 220
5th Place - Blayden Laidlaw of Sulphur
DIVISION II
No local wrestlers placed
DIVISION III
D 3 106
2nd Place - Pierson Comeaux of Basile
5th Place - Lawton Royer of DeQuincy
D 3 113
2nd Place - Luke Caballero of St. Louis
5th Place - Kye Smith of Basile
6th Place - Craig Miller of South Beauregard
D 3 120
1st Place - Jayden Guillory of Basile
2nd Place - Bryce Fontenot of South Beauregard
6th Place - Kade Lounsberry of St. Louis
1st Place Match
Jayden Guillory (Basile) 19-12, Jr. over Bryce Fontenot (South Beauregard) 22-11, Fr. (Dec 9-4)
D 3 126
2nd Place - Andre Johnson of Basile
3rd Place - Henry Hebert of St. Louis
5th Place - Camden Gautreaux of DeQuincy
D 3 132
3rd Place - Brevan Fields of Basile
D 3 138
1st Place - Luc Johnson of Basile
3rd Place - Daniel Thomas of St. Louis
1st Place Match
Luc Johnson (Basile) 28-4, Jr. over Chris Miller (Brusly) 28-13, Jr. (Fall 3:08)
D 3 145
3rd Place - Ethan Langley of Basile
D 3 152
4th Place - Luke Fontenot of Basile
6th Place - Noah Williamson of St. Louis
D 3 160
5th Place - Parker Fontenot of Basile
6th Place - Shreve Gage of St. Louis
D 3 170
1st Place - Graham Montet of St. Louis
1st Place Match
Graham Montet (St. Louis) 28-4, So. over Luke Robertson (DeLaSalle) 36-7, Jr. (Dec 8-7)
D 3 182
1st Place - Christian Bergeron of Basile
1st Place Match
Christian Bergeron (Basile) 15-3, Jr. over Jason Krail (DeLaSalle) 39-13, Jr. (Fall 2:41)
D 3 195
3rd Place - Ethan Bazinet of Basile
D 3 220
2nd Place - Henry Milligan of St. Louis
5th Place - Emery Lejeune of Basile
D 3 285
1st Place - Anphrony Guillory of Basile
2nd Place - Darnell Taylor of Lake Charles College Prep
1st Place Match
Anphrony Guillory (Basile) 32-5, Sr. over Darnell Taylor (Lake Charles College Prep) 12-1, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.