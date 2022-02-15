50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world

A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
By WFTS staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFTS) - Lots of teenagers like to “reach for the stars.” There’s a basketball star in Florida who has a slight height advantage.

IMG Academy basketball player Olivier Rioux always seems to be the center of attention, and now he’s made it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Everywhere we go, you know, it’s not something he can hide from. You can’t put on a hat and not be 7-5 anymore,” said his coach, Jeremy Schiller.

Ollie is 7 feet, 5 inches tall, and at 15 years old, he stands as the tallest teenager in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

Height runs in the Canadian big man’s family.

“My mom is 6-2 and my dad is 6-8,” Ollie said.

He wears a size 20 shoe.

“When I was 10, 11, 12, I started growing and it was getting fast,” he said. “Every week, I was like getting height. I was taller than every kid in my school.”

Ollie is not just big on the court, he’s talented. He’s a phenomenal passer, can shoot the three and finish at the rim. Schiller’s goal is to maximize his potential.

“The biggest thing when you meet him, you’re concerned: is he skilled, can he move, what’s his motor like? Does he like basketball?” said the first-year coach. “Those are the things you’re concerned about when you meet a 7-5 kid and start to work with him. The first thing is he loves basketball. That’s huge. Some kids are tall, and people make them do it.”

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

Families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims agree to a lawsuit settlement with gun maker...
Sandy Hook families agree to settlement with Remington
A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world
Located in Sabine Pass, the lighthouse was built in 1856 and has since weathered many storms.
Efforts to restore the Sabine Pass lighthouse
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures amid Ukraine crisis