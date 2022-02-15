50/50 Thursdays
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl on Monday, Feb. 14 after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend.

An administrator of “Rentahitman.com” a satirical website, made contact with local authorities and reported the incident.

The teen was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for solicitation of murder.

Guido Fanelli, the CEO of the Rent-A-Hitman, issued the following statement to WAFB about the matter:

“I wish to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department for taking this matter seriously and sincerely hope that the intended victim receives any help and support they need to come out of this ok.”

