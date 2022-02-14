Trinity Baptist Church holds special Super Bowl service with Keith Zinger

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The big game brought together lots of people as they celebrated with super bowl parties. But that also included Trinity Baptist Church where a Super Sunday Service was held with a special guest.

Celebrating football and faith, guest speaker Keith Zinger, former 2-time LSU national champion and former NFL tight end for the Atlanta Falcons helped host the morning service.

Pastor Steve James says Trinity Baptist wanted to have a “Super Sunday” not only for people to wear their favorite jerseys to church, “At Trinity, we call ourselves the family place and the Super Bowl is the time for families to get together. But most of all the opportunity to share with them what it means to know that you know, that you know when you die you go to heaven.”

And helping to bridge faith and football together, Southwest Louisiana’s own Keith Zinger shared his story of struggles with his health, success in football, and how he’s held onto his faith.

“I lost 40 lbs in total in like 2 weeks,” said Zinger. “I went from about 260 to 219, was my lowest.”

Zinger got his first national championship in his rookie year with LSU. But during his senior year, he had to redshirt due to his declining health which had him hospital-bound.

“I wouldn’t be here,” explained Zinger. “I wouldn’t have done with football without my faith, you know just going through my battle with ulcerative colitis. I don’t believe I would have made it through that the same way, I would have if I didn’t have faith.”

Zinger made his comeback with LSU in his 5th year, winning another national title and then being drafted to the NFL.

“To have that kind of role model,” said Pastor James. “Somebody with that kind of profile here to let you know...Hey, you can be a success, you can be out in front of people, you can have notoriety but you can still love and serve Jesus.”

And Keith says even if he’s made a difference by connecting one person to Christ through his struggles, then it was all worth it.

