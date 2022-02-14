50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 13, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 13, 2022.

Jamaar Isiah Moore, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas James Williams, 40, Liberty, TX: Out of state detainer.

Nicole Elizabeth Bly, 30, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.

Jamie Gerard Andrews, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jairred Gerard Andrews, 32, Cameron: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Johnny Lee Weber, 29, Starks: Contempt of court (5 charges); resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey stoplights.

Shawn Micheal Avella, 27, Pearland, TX: Theft under $25,000.

Tonya Lea Stapleton, 47, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; illegal use of weapons; trespassing; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Derrick Jude Labeaud, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Darion Antonio Noble, 27, Carville, LA: Instate detainer.

Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 28, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $25,000; burglary.

