Statewide burn ban in effect following busy weekend for firefighters

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Due to dry conditions, State Fire Marshal Butch Browning has issued a statewide burn ban.

The burn ban will go into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until rescinded.

The ban applies to all private burning, which is only allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government during the ban.

The burn ban follows a busy weekend locally for fire departments fighting grass and woods fires - some of which were the result of controlled burns that got out of control.

Several agencies were already calling for caution with controlled burns prior to the burn ban.

The Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department worked a grass fire Saturday that began as a controlled burn, but ended up endangering residences, according to information from the fire department.

Yesterday afternoon, BVFD was dispatched to a reported field fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a controlled burn... Posted by Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, February 13, 2022

On Sunday, Ward 1 Fire Department in Moss Bluff worked two grass and woods fires in the early afternoon before being called to a structure fire in the late afternoon. The information from Ward 1 did not list the cause of the structure fire.

At 1:31pm on Sunday, Ward 6 Fire responded to a mutual aid request from Ward 1 Fire at Pin Oak Dr. in Moss Bluff for a... Posted by Ward Six Fire Protection District No. One on Sunday, February 13, 2022

The parish is in the process of issuing a burn ban for Allen Parish. Meanwhile I ask if you would please refrain from... Posted by Allen Parish Fire Protection District #4 on Saturday, February 12, 2022

