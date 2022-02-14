50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints open at 35-1 odds to win Super Bowl 57

Dennis Allen takes over for Sean Payton in 2022. (Source: Nola.com)
Dennis Allen takes over for Sean Payton in 2022. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So you’re telling me there’s a chance. In the NFL, everyone has a shot at winning the Super Bowl.

The Bengals started the season at 200-1 odds to win SB 56 in some Las Vegas sports books, and it almost came to be.

The New Orleans Saints opened with 35-1 odds to win the next Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. That’s according to the DraftKings betting app.

Right now, the Bills and the Chiefs are the betting favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2022.

The Saints finished the 2021 season, 9-8. The Black and Gold started four different quarterback’s this past season.

Landing a quarterback will be a high priority for Dennis Allen’s staff.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

C.J. McCollum
McCollum and Pelicans get on same page to take down Toronto 120-90
Josie Willingham McNeese
Cowgirls sweep Southland Softball Players of the Week
The Basile Bearcats brought home the school’s fourth-straight Division III wrestling title.
Basile wins fourth straight LHSAA Division III wrestling title, seven local athletes take home individual state championships
MARSH MADNESS KPLC LOGO
LHSAA releases 2022 girls basketball playoff brackets
Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a noncontact knee injury during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.
REPORT: OBJ believed to have torn ACL