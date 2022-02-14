50/50 Thursdays
REPORT: OBJ believed to have torn ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a noncontact knee injury during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Baton Rouge native Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl on Sunday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapaport.

Beckham exited the game in the second quarter after the noncontact injury. He was ruled out early in the third quarter but eventually returned to the sideline and watched his teammates pull out the victory.

Beckham was running toward the right side of the field on a crossing route, but it appeared as though his left foot got caught in the turf. He dropped a pass thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford and clutched his left leg as he fell to the turf.

Beckham took off his helmet while on the ground and was soon looked at by athletic trainers on the field before being helped off.

He was looked at briefly in the medical tent on the Rams’ sideline before heading to the locker room.

He was listed as questionable to return at halftime. With less than five minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Rams officially downgraded Beckham to out.

The former Isidore Newman and LSU star recorded two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Beckham also tore his left ACL in 2020 while with the Browns. He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

