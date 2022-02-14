Murder victim’s family fights for justice as murder suspect is still at large

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Livye Lewis was an honor student, a daughter, and a light to many lives throughout Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. Livye made a video for a school project, a few hours before she was murdered where she said “I always knew if I could graduate high school and go to college and things like that, I could help my family.”

The 19-year-old was killed on October 31, 2020. Lewis’ family led 7News to the crime scene, which they believe could have been staged.

“I just remember screaming where’s my daughter - where’s my daughter and seeing a sheet covering her in the driver’s seat,” Lewis’ mother, Darci Bass said. “It was a gunshot wound. We lost a lot that Halloween night. Now, we have a murderer on the loose.”

Court proceeded without the murder suspect, Matthew Edgar after he skipped out on his trial in late January. A jury found him guilty of killing Lewis. The 25-year-old was out on a lowered bond of $50,000 after prosecutors failed to indict him within 90 days of his arrest, as required by state law. Lewis’ mother says she was told it happened as a justice system was responding to COVID.

“Crazy thing that the authorities allowed him to get out due to a technicality,” Bass said. “We’ve been robbed of Livye and now we have been robbed of just even having justice to see him put behind bars.”

Lewis’ family hopes to see justice served and Edgar recovered by the authorities.

“I’m not going to stop,” Bass said. “There’s going to be justice for my daughter. I know that she’s fine, but while I’m out here suffering, he needs to suffer too. If y’all see him, don’t kill him, just call it in.”

Lewis’ family has created a scholarship to be given to prospective college students in Livye’s honor. A link to that scholarship page can be found here. The family is also working to promote domestic violence awareness.

