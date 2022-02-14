FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend ahead this week; next cold front could bring strong storms Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a frosty start to our Monday, temperatures warm up quickly through the day, topping out in the 60s this afternoon under abundant sunshine. Each day will bring gradually warmer afternoon temperatures until our next cold front arrives Thursday. This front could bring some strong to severe storms through the area during the morning and afternoon followed by another big drop in temperatures with highs back into the 50s on Friday.

