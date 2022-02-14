50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Fire Marshal issues burn ban for State of Louisiana

Burn ban file graphic.
Burn ban file graphic.(Source: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A burn ban has been issued for the entire State of Louisiana due to extremely dry conditions and overwhelmingly high emergency responses from local fire officials.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain issued the statewide burn ban, effective February 15, 2022, at 8:00 a.m.

Private burnings will be allowed only by permission of local fire departments or local government.

This burn ban excludes prescribed burns from the Department of Agriculture and Forestry and general agriculture burns.

Criminal and/or civil penalties may result if this order from the Fire Marshal is violated.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

Trinity Baptist Church holds special Super Bowl service with Keith Zinger
Trinity Baptist Church holds special Super Bowl service with Keith Zinger
Brush fire near Starks on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Due to dry conditions, State Fire Marshal...
Statewide burn ban in effect following busy weekend for firefighters
Brush fire near Starks on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Due to dry conditions, State Fire Marshal...
Statewide burn ban in effect following busy weekend for firefighters
Betting on the Super Bowl allowed for the first time in Louisiana
Betting on the Super Bowl allowed for the first time in Louisiana