Betting on the Super Bowl allowed for the first time in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the first time in Louisiana this year, local casinos were able to operate sports betting during the Super Bowl.

For sports fatatics and gambling enthusiasts alike, betting on this year’s big game is high stakes.

One fan at the Golden Nugget, Kristopher Mund, explained one of the many bets he placed, “So, the biggest one we’re going to go for tonight, is that there is going to be an onside kick right, and someone is going to recover it. I don’t care who it is, but if they do, it’s going to put me about $2,300 richer, and that is all I care about.”

Another attendee, Adidas Kirklin, says this game might be his biggest payday this year, “I’ve been making some pretty decent sized winnings, but this bet is going to be my biggest bet this year.”

Opening up in November, General Manager Greg Henningan, says sports betting has been a huge hit, attracting a new kind of customer, “We’re having a big party here at the Blue Martini which is our temporary DraftKings sportsbook. So, we have about 300 people that will be in here watching the game. So, it’s a lot of decorations, a lot of preparation, and great food available. It’s going to be a big night for us.”

And instead of putting money on a team to win it all, many are betting on the more than 150 prop bets.

“We have the Gatorade prop bet,” says Hennigan. “We actually think it’s going to be clear Gatorade this year.”

Risking a little, or a lot, these gamblers were certainly excited to celebrate this year’s Super Bowl.

The Golden Nugget has already started construction on its permanent sportsbook facility.

