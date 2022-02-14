Police: Suspect in homicide and kidnapping kills self

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and homicide on E. LaGrange Street shot and killed himself at the end of a police chase Friday night, authorities said.

Malcolm Joseph Fontenot, 43, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he stopped his car at the intersection of W. Sale and Wooded roads, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, with the Lake Charles Police Department.

Fontenot was wanted in the kidnapping of his estranged wife and the killing of another man, Cory Kerlegan, 43, Fondel said.

Fondel said police received two 911 calls of shots fired in the 600 block of E. LaGrange Street around 10:49 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found Kerlegan dead in the front passenger seat of a red 2019 Hyundai Sonata owned by Fontenot’s estranged wife.

Fontenot had kidnapped his estranged wife at gunpoint, fleeing the scene in his silver 2018 Kia Optima, Fondel said. After a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) alert was issued, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle near La. 14 and Corbina Road.

The deputy turned their vehicle around and caught up to Fontenot’s vehicle on La. 14 as it approached Tom Hebert Road. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but Fontenot ran the red light and headed west on Red Davis McCollister Road, leading police on a high-speed chase, Fondel said.

When the vehicle slowed to turn north onto Common Street, Fontenot’s estranged wife was able to jump from the vehicle, Fondel said. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fontenot continued north on Common Street, turned west on McNeese Street, north on Weaver Road, then back east on Sale Road, where officers deployed spike strips near Alma Lane, Fondel said. After hitting the spike strips, Fontenot continued driving for another mile before stopping at the intersection of Sale and Wooded roads around 11:43 p.m.

Fondel said officers made multiple requests for Fontenot to exit the vehicle, but when they received no response, a perimeter was called in and SWAT was called to the scene. SWAT officers saw Fontenot slumped over in the vehicle, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Fondel said. EMTs pronounced Fontenot dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, Fondel said.

Fondel asked anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead investigators Sgt. Willie Fontenot and Sgt. Larry Newingham at 337-491-1311.

