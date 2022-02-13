50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 12, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 12, 2022.

Garett Quien Williams, 33, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Ashley Marie Jordan, 41, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; resisting an officer.

Caitlin Leean Thibodeaux, 33, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

Crystal Marlene Lamb, 37, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.

Chance Claylon Lacroix, 21, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner: pregnant victim; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Ronnie Kent Banks, 30, Vinton: Direct contempt of court (3 charges).

Dalton Matthew Jeans, 40, New Orleans: Possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III (2 charges).

Mary Elizabeth Wesberry, 21, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Zackery Bryan Coburn, 21, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (2 charges); simple burglary; bicycles: front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; curfew; theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Daivionna Lonycia Milburn, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse aggravated assault.

