Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Follow along as KPLC’s sports guys weigh in on the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl airs at 5 p.m. on KPLC.

Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s a link to watch it live, although it may require a login in to your TV provider: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nfl/super-bowl

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.