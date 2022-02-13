50/50 Thursdays
Jason Lee Lopez found guilty of manslaughter, racketeering

(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Theresa Schmidt and KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jason Lee Lopez was convicted of manslaughter and racketeering Saturday evening.

Saturday the state argued that Lopez was a debt collector for a high-level drug dealer and should be convicted as charged of second-degree murder and racketeering.

Prosecutors said Lopez and drug distributor Boyd “Lurch” Hagood shot and killed Dustin Hammons in a remote area of Starks.

However, the defense argued that at most, Lopez should be convicted of manslaughter.

Defense attorney Josh Monroe argued it is just as likely that Hagood’s girlfriend, Ashlyn Brown, shot Hammons.

Brown was a key witness for the state and said she stayed in the car while Hammons was shot, while the defense said Lopez stayed in the car sleeping.

Lopez’s sentencing is set for April 8, 2022 before Judge Kendrick Guidry.

Assistant District Attorneys Charles Robinson and Taylor Alexander prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

