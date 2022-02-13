FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Frost and freeze possible tonight, warming up to start the new week

We'll cool things down quickly this evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thankfully we have rebounded nicely and had plenty of sunshine around as high pressure continues to make its way overhead. Temperatures are remaining cooler than yesterday, but a taste of spring will make a return as we head into the middle of the week. We will have to watch for a strong cold front by the end of the week and that could lead to a few storms.

We start off dry, turning unsettled by late week (KPLC)

If you have any plans to head out this evening rather it be to grab a bite to eat or for the Super Bowl the weather looks to remain just perfect other than the fact that temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Winds have relaxed through the afternoon and will continue to remain on the light side through the overnight and with try conditions in place it will mean a cold one as well. Grab the jacket or coat for the early evening as temperatures will be back into the middle 40′s for most areas and eventually as we head into Monday morning many will be at or slightly below freezing. With dry air and calm winds it will be the perfect recipe for a cold night and the potential for frost or a light freeze. If you have plants and pets make sure to take care of them as we’ll be cold enough for them to feel effects, but it wont be cold enough for any issues with pipes. Sunshine will make it’s return during Monday afternoon and help to warm us into the middle 60′s for our Valentine’s Day.

We'll be off to a mild start to the upcoming week (KPLC)

Warmer weather will continue to stick around as we head into the middle of the week as highs will warm into the upper 60′s for Tuesday and eventually back into the lower 70′s for Wednesday and Thursday. As we head towards the middle of the week our attention will turn to a cold front that will move into the area for late Wednesday and into Thursday which looks to bring increased rain chances. Some of the models indicate the possibility of a few stronger storms, but the exact location and threats remain very vague as we are still looking to gain consistency in the model runs. The back and forth of cooler and warmer looks to continue as we watch the mercury fall once again by the end of the week.

Showers and storms make a return to the forecast (KPLC)

Looking towards the end of the week highs will go from the 70′s on Thursday to the middle 50′s on Friday thanks to the frontal passage. We are looking for some drier weather as well with high pressure reestablishing itself over the area and that will lead to warmer afternoons by the start of next weekend. For now our focus will remain on a cold night ahead with plenty of sunshine to start the week before a more unsettled pattern by late week.

Some warmer stretches of weather followed by cooler afternoons (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.