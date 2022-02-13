Cowgirls Run Into Hot Shooting NW State Team

NATCHITOCHES, La - McNeese women’s basketball ran into a hot shooting Northwestern State team here Saturday, falling 90-72 in a Southland Conference contest.

NW State (10-10, 3-6 SLC) shot a season high 53 percent from the field, shooting over 60 percent in the first and third quarters while McNeese (9-13, 4-5 SLC) ended the game shooting 32.9 percent from the field for the game despite shooting 50 percent in the first quarter including 5 of 9 from three-point range.

Not only were the Lady Demons hitting their shots from the field, they canned 23 of 33 free throws and scored 50 points in the paint where Jordan Todd took control and recorded a double double, leading all scorers with 28 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

For the Cowgirls, once again four Cowgirls scored in double figures with Cristina Gil, Desirae Hansen, and Kyla Hamilton leading the way with 12 points apiece. Divine Tanks added 11 points. Hansen scored 9 of her 12 points in the opening quarter while Gil scored eight first quarter.

McNeese took the early 3-2 lead but a layup by Candice Parramore gave NW State the lead and one they wouldn’t give up.

NW State held a slim 25-23 first quarter lead but outscored the Cowgirls 22-17 in the second quarter to take a 47-40 lead at the half.

The Lady Demons opened the second half by scoring the first four points to take its first double digit lead (51-40). NW State never gave up its double digit lead and held as much as a 22 point lead 79-57 with 8:25 to play.

NW State had three other players score in double figures with 19 coming from Parramore, 16 from Jiselle Woodson, and 11 from Jasmin Dixon. Alecia Whyte joined Todd in double figure rebounds with 11.

