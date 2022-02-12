50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 11, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 11, 2022.

Blake Aaron Griffin, 37, Westlake: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Cecil Gene Walker, 54, DeQuincy: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed.

Darrell Wayne Smith, Coushatta: Sexual battery.

Georgia Michelle Sanchez, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; probation violation.

Angela Dawn Perry, 42, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana - first; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Rodney Paul Grabert, 51, Ponchatoula: Following vehicles; resisting an officer; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Don Lee Alexander, 41, Sulphur: Home invasion; false imprisonment; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; aggravated assault with a firearm; hate crimes, felony; direct contempt of court.

Amber Brooke Fontenot, 37, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Jordan Mitchell Davis, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Joshua Charles Hebert, 36, Jennings: Parole detainer.

Ahmad Keith Thorne, 21, Welsh: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); instate detainer.

Alexandra Daniele Acevedo, 30, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated, second offense.

Marietta Elizabeth Skowronski, 26, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; home invasion; aggravated battery; simple battery.

Robert Allen Elliott, 39, Gueydan: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - first offense; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; resisting an officer.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
A man is hospitalized after being shot during an altercation with the Lake Charles Police...
Authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

LCPD investigating homicide on E. LaGrange
At-home tests were the solution as Omicron limited access to testing.
Lake Charles doctor explains accuracy of at-home COVID testing and the best time to test
At-home tests were the solution as Omicron limited access to testing.
Lake Charles doctor explains accuracy of at-home COVID testing and the best time to test
The Better Business Bureau said to think twice before you take any Facebook quizzes.
The Better Business Bureau says to think twice before taking Facebook quizzes