SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 11, 2022.

Blake Aaron Griffin, 37, Westlake: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Cecil Gene Walker, 54, DeQuincy: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; driver must be licensed.

Darrell Wayne Smith, Coushatta: Sexual battery.

Georgia Michelle Sanchez, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; probation violation.

Angela Dawn Perry, 42, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana - first; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Rodney Paul Grabert, 51, Ponchatoula: Following vehicles; resisting an officer; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Don Lee Alexander, 41, Sulphur: Home invasion; false imprisonment; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; aggravated assault with a firearm; hate crimes, felony; direct contempt of court.

Amber Brooke Fontenot, 37, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Jordan Mitchell Davis, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Joshua Charles Hebert, 36, Jennings: Parole detainer.

Ahmad Keith Thorne, 21, Welsh: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); instate detainer.

Alexandra Daniele Acevedo, 30, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated, second offense.

Marietta Elizabeth Skowronski, 26, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; home invasion; aggravated battery; simple battery.

Robert Allen Elliott, 39, Gueydan: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner - first offense; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; resisting an officer.

