Sports Person of the Week - Lucy Bellon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With over a 4.0 GPA and some skills on the hardwood, Lucy Bellon was able to make her dream of playing college basketball a reality. The Sam Houston Lady Bronco signed with Louisiana Christian University last week.

“Actually signing your name on the paper it’s very awakening like I made it,” said Bellon. “All the hard work that I put in it was all worth it.”

The Moss Bluff native has been a staple for Big Sam her entire career. She amassed over 1,000 career points, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer.

“The thought that like you know I did it we talked about it for years and years and years and that its finally here and that all the shots put in all the extra work all the time all the effort it’s going to show you know it’s going to be in a case and it’s going to be there forever which is nice,” said Bellon.

While Bellon’s on-court accolades have been recognized, she’s also proud to express herself both through her play and her socks.

“The black and the white it gets so boring and part of being able to express yourself in basketball is hard so putting on socks making people smile making people laugh,” Bellon said. “Just getting to be a part of me that doesn’t really always show on the court it’s fun to do it’s just a part of me I guess.”

With a chance to make a run in the playoffs next week, Bellon is hoping to end her high school career on a winning note.

“Seeing that we’re this close and we’re right there in it,” said Bellon. “No matter what happens making it into the playoffs meeting our goal it’s going to be amazing it just shows that these girls that are behind me are willing to put in as much work as I am.”

