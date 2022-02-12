‘Lurch’s’ former girlfriend tells about the killing of Dustin Hammons

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The woman initially arrested with Jason Lopez and Boyd “Lurch” Hagood in the death of Dustin Hammons took the stand today as Lopez trial continues.

Though Brown was originally booked on a murder charges, she was allowed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice and is no longer jailed. She took the stand and testified about the day Dustin Hammons was killed saying that she, Hammons, Hagood and Lopez drove to Louisiana.

She said during the drive Hammons was forced to smoke more methamphetamine than he wanted and that he was pleading for his life.

Brown testified she thought Lopez and Hagood were just going to abandon Hammons in a deserted area.

But she said when the car stopped, the three men got out and walked away. She says she heard several shots and then heard Hammons scream “I’m still alive!” She testified she then heard more gunshots and that Hagood and Lopez returned to the car. She says she asked if Hammons was still alive and that Hagood told her, “If so, not for long.”

Brown testified Lopez was Hagood’s connection to the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas.

Ashlyn Brown testified she was first a babysitter for Hagood’s children and eventually became his girlfriend. She said she was paid in meth then but is now sober.

Brown testified Hagood had a connection to the banditos and that he wanted to do business with the aryan brothers.

Brown also testified sometimes she delivered drugs for Hagood.

The cross examination of Brown was postponed until the end of the day, due to technical issues with playing a video statement for the jury. Public defender Josh Monroe vigorously cross examined Brown, trying to challenge her credibility. He pointed out inconsistencies and contradictions in earlier statements she made to investigators in both Texas and Louisiana.

Earlier, Hagood took the stand after a Third Circuit ruling said the State could force him to testify since they gave him immunity from his testimony being used against him. Hagood refused to answer every single question posed to him—even whether he had a cell phone and when his birthday is.

Monroe asked a series of questions aimed at raising doubt about Lopez’s guilt. He asked Hagood about whether he and Brown had killed the 22-year old Hammons.

Judge Kendrick Guidry found Hagood in contempt of court and sentenced him to seven and a half years, though his defense attorney plans to appeal the sentence.

Hagood faces his own trial for allegedly participating in the killing of Hammons.

There was also testimony about one of Lopez’s tattoos that includes two faces on his back.

A homicide detective from Harris County in Houston believes they are the faces of Dustin Hammons and Zachary Gayle, another man who disappeared and is presumed dead.

