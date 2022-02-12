Lake Charles doctor explains accuracy of at-home COVID testing and the best time to test

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Americans have started receiving their at-home COVID tests. That’s after the Biden administration began distributing 500 million free tests through the U.S. Postal Service.

Whenever there is a high demand, supply can run short, and COVID tests are no exception. At-home tests were the solution as the omicron surge limited access to testing.

Dr. Joshua Bacon with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital said if you are experiencing COVID symptoms, you should test immediately. If the test is negative, wait 24 hours and take a second test.

“I’ve seen a number of patients recently who that first test came up negative, or they’ve had several tests, and they came up negative, ultimately had to have a PCR test,” Dr. Bacon said.

Dr. Bacon explains the difference between the tests as based on their ability to detect viral load. PCR tests can pick up on smaller viral loads, as compared to at-home and rapid tests.

“So, a PCR test can detect it - a very, very low viral load, so low you may not even be ill with it anymore or with it yet,” Dr. Bacon said. “Whereas, the rapid test, if your symptoms are there, and you’re feeling it, the viral load should be high enough to pick up on it.”

Because of this, PCR tests produce fewer false negatives.

“Just be aware that a negative rapid test doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t have COVID, it just may be a false negative because things have changed since those tests have changed since they were designed,” Dr. Bacon said.

Each household is eligible for four free tests. Click here to order.

