FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and windy night ahead, sunshine returns for Sunday

Winds remain gusty moving into tonight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve start off with a warm and mostly sunny start for the weekend, but changes are underway as clouds and a few showers have arrived for the afternoon ahead of the cold front. Temperatures will continue to fall through the rest of the afternoon and we could see a light freeze or frost if the winds and clouds relax heading into Sunday morning. Cooler weather looks to stick around for Sunday, but spring like weather will return by the start of next week.

Temperatures remain cool and perfect for some Gumbo (KPLC)

As we head through the evening our temperatures will continue to fall as many areas are sitting in the middle 50′s for the early evening before we fall into the middle to upper 40′s by the late evening hours. One thing that will make matters worse is a wind chill as winds stay around 10-15 mph with gust of 25-30 mph at times, which will make it feel more like the lower to middle 30′s at times. Rain chances will diminish moving forward and that will eventually mean cloud cover will move out as well mainly after midnight and that will really allow for temperatures to fall overnight. Waking up on Sunday morning expect lows to be in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s, so a light freeze or frost won’t be out of the question although with winds remaining elevated it will lower that threat. Sunday afternoon looks to be a beautiful one as sunshine returns in full force but highs remain below average with many of us only climbing into the middle to upper 50′s.

We start the new week off dry, before rain returns by mid-week (KPLC)

For those who love spring weather the good news is that it makes a fast return as we head into the upcoming work week as highs rebound into the middle and upper 60′s through the middle of next week. High pressure will remain our best friend through Tuesday as sunshine and dry conditions can be expected, but once again we will change things by Wednesday and Thursday as a stronger cold front has its eyes set on the area. Showers and even a few storms look to build starting Wednesday afternoon and expend in coverage for Thursday as the front passes. Each afternoon will be warm though with highs reaching the lower 70′s, but don’t put the winter attire away just yet as colder air makes a return for late week.

Showers and storms make a return for Thursday (KPLC)

Looking at the next 6-10 days temperatures will be close to average with most models showing us to be slight below average thanks to cold fronts swing through every few days. Late next week we look to dry out once again with highs going from the 70′s on Thursday back into the middle to upper 50′s for Friday and Saturday. It looks to be short lived though as warmer weather will return by the following week. For now keep the jacket and coat around as colder air returns, but we can look forward to more sunshine by tomorrow.

Cooler weather makes a return as we head into the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

