Feb. 11 #SWLApreps high school scores and highlights

By Zach Nunez
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball and soccer action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.

Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.

BOYS FINAL

Acadiana 54, Sulphur 52 - OT

Northside 65, Starks 51

St. Louis 45, Iowa 84

Elton 83, Gueydan 45

Oakdale 103, Pickering 30

Lake Arthur 80, Port Barre 55

GIRLS FINAL

Starks 63, Northside 19

Fairview 85, Singer 40

Kinder 62, Vinton 23

Lake Arthur 68, Port Barre 39

