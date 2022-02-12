Feb. 11 #SWLApreps high school scores and highlights
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights from Friday night’s high school basketball and soccer action across the area. Reported scores can be found below.
Please send scores to scores@kplctv.com.
BOYS FINAL
Acadiana 54, Sulphur 52 - OT
Northside 65, Starks 51
St. Louis 45, Iowa 84
Elton 83, Gueydan 45
Oakdale 103, Pickering 30
Lake Arthur 80, Port Barre 55
GIRLS FINAL
Starks 63, Northside 19
Fairview 85, Singer 40
Kinder 62, Vinton 23
Lake Arthur 68, Port Barre 39
