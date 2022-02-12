Cowgirls win home opener 11-4 over Texas Southern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese softball opened its season and the first day of The Evangeline Bank and Trust and Invitational I Friday night with an 11-4 win over Texas Southern at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond.

Texas Southern (0-2) opened the game with a single run in the first inning, but the Cowgirls (1-0) responded with seven runs on three hits in the bottom of the frame to take a 7-1 lead.

“We want to be able to play fast and I thought our players did a really good job of not getting got caught up in the momentum of the first inning,” said sixth year head coach James Landreneau.

“Our offense did a really good job of hitting and running the bases. When your offense creates that kind of lead early in the game it takes some pressure off and allows the defense and pitchers to settle in late in the game.”

The Tigers added a run in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk, but the Cowgirls answered with a run of their own on a bases-loaded walk by Jil Poullard extending their lead, 8-2.

A home run in the top of the fourth by the Tigers brought the score to 8-3. The Tigers’ momentum did not last long as the Cowgirls scored two more runs. Kennedy Reynolds hit her first career home run and Chloe Gomez was brought home by a RBI sacrifice fly to right by Gracie Devall.

Following the Tigers plating a run in the sixth, a RBI single by Josie Willingham brought home Kendall Talley for the eventual game winning run.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, the Cowgirls’ defense produced a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.

Six newcomers including pitcher Olivia Johnson saw their first action as Cowgirls. Johnson relieved starter Whitney Tate to pick up her first Cowgirl win, hurling 3.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two strikeouts.

The Cowgirls were led at the plate by Willingham who went 2 for 2 with one RBI. Alayis Senica and Poullard ended the game with two RBIs a piece.

Tournament action for the Cowgirls will continue Saturday against Tulsa at 3:30 p.m. and UAB at 6 p.m. to close out the second day of The Evangeline Bank and Trust Invitational I. Following the game against UAB, player autographs will be available behind the Cowgirls dugout.

