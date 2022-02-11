Trinity Baptist hosting former NFL tight end on Super Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former LSU and NFL tight end Keith Zinger will be a special guest for Super Sunday at Trinity Baptist.

Zinger, a graduate of Leesville High School, was on LSU’s national championship teams in 2003 and 2007 before being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2008. He played one season with the Falcons.

Services are at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. In between services, Bible study will take place at 9:30 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite jersey. There will be free food, giveaways and fun for the whole family.

