SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 10, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 10, 2022.

Kyle Mitchell Moore, 28, Vinton: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; probation violation; out of state detainer.

Holly Ann Simien, 32, Iowa: Failure to return a leased movable.

Alexia Denee Davis, 29, Lake Charles: Battery; contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

Darrion Reyd Epperly, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; second-degree kidnapping; strangulation; domestic abuse (2 charges); property damage under $50,000; parole detainer.

David St Germain, 57, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a vehicle worth under $5,000.

Mollie Rhea Yust, 31, Orange, TX: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000; forgery; identity theft.

Tanner Jody Wild, 26, Springfield: Disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Micheal Ray Thomas, 41, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; violation of a drug-free zone.

Jeroid David Guillory, 57, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Ramon Reyna, 34, Orange, TX: Failure to comply with a sex offender.

Kevin Joseph Lee Guillory, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Thomas Edward Newsome Jr., 36, Montegut: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force; obscenity.

Dedrick Earl Bonds, 41, Gloster, MS: Instate detainer.

Fredrick Nathaniel Thomas, 39, Kinder: License plate not illuminated; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Robert Paul Heidel, 39, River Ridge: Instate detainer.

Tiffany Nicole Green, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation detainer; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

