SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 10, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 10, 2022.
Kyle Mitchell Moore, 28, Vinton: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; probation violation; out of state detainer.
Holly Ann Simien, 32, Iowa: Failure to return a leased movable.
Alexia Denee Davis, 29, Lake Charles: Battery; contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.
Darrion Reyd Epperly, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; second-degree kidnapping; strangulation; domestic abuse (2 charges); property damage under $50,000; parole detainer.
David St Germain, 57, Sulphur: Attempted theft of a vehicle worth under $5,000.
Mollie Rhea Yust, 31, Orange, TX: Contempt of court (3 charges); theft under $1,000; forgery; identity theft.
Tanner Jody Wild, 26, Springfield: Disturbing the peace; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Micheal Ray Thomas, 41, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; violation of a drug-free zone.
Jeroid David Guillory, 57, Lake Charles: Production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ramon Reyna, 34, Orange, TX: Failure to comply with a sex offender.
Kevin Joseph Lee Guillory, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Thomas Edward Newsome Jr., 36, Montegut: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; resisting a police officer with force; obscenity.
Dedrick Earl Bonds, 41, Gloster, MS: Instate detainer.
Fredrick Nathaniel Thomas, 39, Kinder: License plate not illuminated; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Robert Paul Heidel, 39, River Ridge: Instate detainer.
Tiffany Nicole Green, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation detainer; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
