A sneak peak at the 2022 Super Bowl commercial lineup
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Can’t wait until Sunday night to watch this year’s Super Bowl commercials? You can check out some of the best ones right here.
- Amazon - “Mind Reader”
- AT&T - “A Lot in Common”
- Bud Light - “Land of Loud Flavors”
- Budweiser - “A Clydesdale’s Journey”
- Hellman’s - “Mayo Tackles Food Waste”
- Lay’s - “Golden Memories”
- Kia - “Robo Dog”
- Nissan - “Thrill Driver”
- Planet Fitness - “What’s Gotten into Lindsay?”
- Squarespace - “Sally’s Seashells”
Super Bowl LVI airs on KPLC at 5 p.m., following an NFL Super Bowl Special at 11 a.m. and the Super Bowl LVI Pre-Game Show at noon.
