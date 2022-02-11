Poll: Who’s going to win Super Bowl LVI

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Super Bowl LVI is this Sunday on KPLC.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (13-7) host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (15-5) at 5:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. While the Rams are playing in their home stadium, the Bengals are the home team, because it is the AFC’s year to be the home team.

While kickoff is at 5:30 p.m., KPLC will be helping you get ready for the Super Bowl all day. An NFL Super Bowl Special airs at 11 a.m., followed by the Super Bowl LVI Pre-Game Show, which begins at noon.

