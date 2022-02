Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The students at Nelson Academy are getting ready for Mardi Gras.

The kids held a Mardi Gras parade Friday morning, also using the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month.

See the photos below.

The students at Nelson Academy are getting ready for Mardi Gras. The kids held a Mardi Gras parade Friday morning, also using the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. (Nelson Academy)

The students at Nelson Academy are getting ready for Mardi Gras. The kids held a Mardi Gras parade Friday morning, also using the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. (Nelson Academy)

The students at Nelson Academy are getting ready for Mardi Gras. The kids held a Mardi Gras parade Friday morning, also using the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. (Nelson Academy)

The students at Nelson Academy are getting ready for Mardi Gras. The kids held a Mardi Gras parade Friday morning, also using the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month. (Nelson Academy)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.