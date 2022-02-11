McNeese Football announces 2022 Spring Practice Schedule

LAKE CHARLES – First-year McNeese football head coach Gary Goff as released the 2022 Cowboy football spring practice schedule, one that covers 15 practices including three scrimmages, and will run from March 8 – April 9.

The Cowboys will practice in helmets March 8 and 10, will don the shells for the first time on March 12 and full pads on March 15.

Scrimmages will take place on March 26, April 2 and April 9 with the 9th being scheduled as the spring game. Scrimmages will begin at 10 a.m.

“I’m excited about getting on the field and working with our team,” said Goff. “Our players have been working hard this off-season and we’re anxious to see their hard work carry over to the field.”

All practices and scrimmages will be open to the public.

McNeese Football 2022 Spring Practice Schedule

Tuesday, March 8 4-6 p.m. (Helmets)

Thursday, March 10 4-6 p.m. (Helmets)

Saturday, March 12 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Shells)

Tuesday, March 15 4-6 p.m. (Full Pads)

Thursday, March 17 4-6 p.m. (Shells)

Saturday, March 19 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Full Pads)

Tuesday, March 22 4-6 p.m. (Full Pads)

Thursday, March 24 4-6 p.m. (Shells)

Saturday, March 26 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Scrimmage #1)

Tuesday, March 29 4-6 p.m. (Full Pads)

Thursday, March 31 4-6 p.m. (Shells)

Saturday, April 2 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Scrimmage #2)

Tuesday, April 5 4-6 p.m. (Full Pads)

Thursday, April 7 4-6 p.m. (Helmets)

Saturday, April 9 10 a.m. (Spring Game; Scrimmage #3)

