50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese Football announces 2022 Spring Practice Schedule

McNeese Football
McNeese Football(KPLC)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES – First-year McNeese football head coach Gary Goff as released the 2022 Cowboy football spring practice schedule, one that covers 15 practices including three scrimmages, and will run from March 8 – April 9.

The Cowboys will practice in helmets March 8 and 10, will don the shells for the first time on March 12 and full pads on March 15.

Scrimmages will take place on March 26, April 2 and April 9 with the 9th being scheduled as the spring game. Scrimmages will begin at 10 a.m.

“I’m excited about getting on the field and working with our team,” said Goff. “Our players have been working hard this off-season and we’re anxious to see their hard work carry over to the field.”

All practices and scrimmages will be open to the public.

McNeese Football 2022 Spring Practice Schedule

Tuesday, March 8            4-6 p.m. (Helmets)

Thursday, March 10        4-6 p.m. (Helmets)

Saturday, March 12        10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Shells)

Tuesday, March 15         4-6 p.m. (Full Pads)

Thursday, March 17        4-6 p.m. (Shells)

Saturday, March 19        10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Full Pads)

Tuesday, March 22         4-6 p.m. (Full Pads)

Thursday, March 24        4-6 p.m. (Shells)

Saturday, March 26        10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Scrimmage #1)

Tuesday, March 29         4-6 p.m. (Full Pads)

Thursday, March 31        4-6 p.m. (Shells)

Saturday, April 2              10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Scrimmage #2)

Tuesday, April 5               4-6 p.m. (Full Pads)

Thursday, April 7             4-6 p.m. (Helmets)

Saturday, April 9              10 a.m. (Spring Game; Scrimmage #3)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
A man is hospitalized after being shot during an altercation with the Lake Charles Police...
Authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

Cowboys can't overcome second half surge by SLU, fall 91-86 to Lions
2018-19 McNeese Women’s Basketball Schedule
Fourth quarter struggles result 78-68 loss at Southeastern
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the AFC championship NFL football game...
Former LSU star QB Joe Burrow named AP Comeback Player of the Year
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the...
Former Tiger star WR Ja’Marr Chase wins AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year