McNeese Cowboys projected to finish 2nd in Preseason SLC Poll

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The defending back-to-back conference tournament champion McNeese Cowboys baseball team have been selected to finish second in the Southland Conference this season the league announced Thursday. The preseason predicted order of finish is presented by Adidas.

This is the second straight season in which the Pokes were picked number two preseason.

McNeese finished seventh in the 2021 league standings with a 21-18 record before outscoring opponents 35-5 during their four-game domination of the conference tournament to earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Despite losing the likes of MLB draft-pick Will Dion, professional ball-player Nate Fisbeck who led the league in RBIs, and Clayton Rasbeary who seemingly led the league in all other offensive categories, the Cowboys return a solid nucleus.

The team enters the 2022 season with three preseason all-conference selections – redshirt junior outfielder Payton Harden, redshirt senior designated-hitter Tre’ Obregon, and redshirt senior outfielder Julian Gonzales.

Other notable returners include redshirt senior shortstop Reid Bourque who has started 180 games in his Cowboy career. Bourque was tied for third on the team with 33 runs batted in while playing a stellar shortstop. Redshirt senior KadeMorris who played third base most of the time returns after hitting seven home runs in his first full season as a Cowboy, third-most on the team. Redshirt junior infielder Peyton Johnson has been with the program for five years appearing in over 70 games, his bat, glove, and veteran presence will be looked to this year as well.

On the mound, redshirt sophomore Ty Abraham, redshirt junior Bryson Hudgens, and redshirt junior Christian Vega combined to make 30 starts last season and are expected to have a large impact on the mound. The bullpen features senior closer Cameron Foster and sophomore Isaac Duplechain, they made a team-leading 22 and 23 appearances last season, respectively.

The team also brought in eleven transfers on the mound and at the plate who are looked at to make an impact. Those transfers are (in numerical order) INF Antonio Gauthier (Wharton CC), INF Brad Burckel (Houston), INF Josh Leslie (Mesa CC), catcher Andruw Gonzales (Temple CC), catcher Kade Hunter (Hill CC), LHP Zane Zeppuhar (Delgado CC), RHP Burrell Jones (Michigan State), RHP Brian Shadrick (Temple CC), RHP Grant Rogers (Panola CC), RHP Tyler Stone (UT-Permian Basin), and RHP Davis Burgin (Troy).

Southland preseason polls are voted on by each program’s head coach and sports information director. Individuals rank the conference’s other seven teams in predicted order of regular-season finish, with first-place votes worth seven points, second-place votes worth six points, and so on to one point for seventh place.

McNeese will open the season Feb. 18-20 when they host Stony Brook at 6 PM.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.