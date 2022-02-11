50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Area Adventures, Paul’s Rib Shack opening spot on lakefront

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles lakefront will soon have a new spot for watercraft rentals and food.

Lake Area Adventures and Paul’s Rib Shack are opening a joint location on the lakefront, city officials announced Friday morning.

The business will be located immediately west of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries local headquarters.

Lake Area Adventures is expected to offer boat and kayak rentals, water tours and pier fishing.

The city has already announced plans for Port Wonder and a Crying Eagle location on the lakefront.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
A man is hospitalized after being shot during an altercation with the Lake Charles Police...
Authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

The students at Nelson Academy celebrated Mardi Gras with a parade Friday morning, also using...
Nelson Academy daycare holds Mardi Gras parade
The students at Nelson Academy are getting ready for Mardi Gras. The kids held a Mardi Gras...
Nelson Child Academy
The city has already announced plans for Port Wonder and a Crying Eagle location on the...
Lake Charles officials hold news conference on lakefront development
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quickly turning cooler this weekend ahead of a Saturday cold front