Lake Area Adventures, Paul’s Rib Shack opening spot on lakefront

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles lakefront will soon have a new spot for watercraft rentals and food.

Lake Area Adventures and Paul’s Rib Shack are opening a joint location on the lakefront, city officials announced Friday morning.

The business will be located immediately west of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries local headquarters.

Lake Area Adventures is expected to offer boat and kayak rentals, water tours and pier fishing.

The city has already announced plans for Port Wonder and a Crying Eagle location on the lakefront.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.