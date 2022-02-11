50/50 Thursdays
Advertisement

Lake Area Adventures, Paul’s Rib Shack opening spot on lakefront

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles lakefront will soon have a new spot for watercraft rentals and food.

Lake Area Adventures and Paul’s Rib Shack are opening a joint location on the lakefront, city officials announced Friday morning.

The proposed development is located along the water just west of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries local headquarters and right by the beach.

Lake Area Adventures is expected to offer boat and kayak rentals, water tours and pier fishing.

“When people come over that bridge, we want you to see more than just refineries. We want you to see a community that loves the outdoors. I’ll speak candidly on the fact...when this community hit the pandemic and quarantine, anyone who lived here realized one thing, we don’t stay inside,” Lake Area Adventures General Manager Tim Robles said.

The city and Lakefront partners said they hope this is a site that not only attracts out-of-towners but something locals can enjoy too.

“We’ll have some indoor dining and then outdoor dining by the lake...we’ll keep improvising, adapting, and overcoming - that’s the Louisiana way,” Owner of Paul’s Rib Shack Paul Pettefer said.

Pettefer said plans for his rib shack include a stage for live entertainment

The date for construction hasn’t been announced, but they are hoping to be partially open this summer.

The city has already announced plans for Port Wonder and a Crying Eagle location on the lakefront.

