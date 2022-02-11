Jarvis Pierre sentenced to 29 years in prison

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jarvis Pierre, 38, of Houston, TX., has been sentenced to 29 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for federal firearms crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Louisiana.

Pierre was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., for two counts of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime on Feb. 10, 2022.

In February of 2018 in Pearland, TX. Pierre was stopped by officers with the Pearland Police Department who found a loaded 9mm handgun, over 400 oxycodone pills, 4 cellphones, and $11,629 in cash.

Months later, on Oct. 7, 2018, deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to shots being fired outside the Cloud 9 nightclub in Lake Charles. When deputies arrived, the crowd began to disburse with many leaving the parking lot. However, deputies saw one of the vehicles remaining in the parking lot with the driver acting suspiciously.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle after following it and seeing the driver drift into different lanes several times. Upon approaching Pierre, deputies noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

After searching Pierre and the vehicle, deputies found $11,000 worth of cash, a brown powder that contained heroin and fentanyl, a loaded FN57 handgun, loose 5.7mm ammunition, marijuana, and a baby bottle containing promethazine. Deputies also found memo books that had prices for different amounts of narcotics as well as names and addresses.

Then, on Dec. 27, 2018, Pierre was stopped again by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies for a traffic violation on Dec. 27, 2018. During this stop, deputies found him with a loaded handgun, two cellphones, and marijuana on his person.

During his sentencing, Pierre was found to be an “Armed Career Criminal” based on his criminal history, which led to the 29-year sentence. Pierre has previous felony convictions for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute from 2001, distribution of cocaine from 2002, and aggravated assault with a firearm from 2013.

The case was investigated by the ATF and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Daniel J. Vermaelen, John W. Nickel, and J. Luke Walker.

