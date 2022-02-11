Fourth quarter struggles result 78-68 loss at Southeastern

HAMMOND, La - The first three quarters of tonight’s McNeese-Southeastern women’s basketball game was what was to be expected following a Lady Lions 69-68 win in Lake Charles exactly one week from the day but McNeese struggled to score in the fourth quarter as Southeastern picked up a 78-68 win to remain undefeated in league play.

”We didn’t execute and we didn’t block out very well in the fourth quarter,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy. “Against a team like this, you have to be on and you have to be perfect. Rebounding is a big part of it, I hope we learn a lot from this game like we learned a lot from last week’s game against them.”

After shooting 50 percent from the field in the first half, the Cowgirls struggled from the field in the second half, shooting only 27.6 percent.

McNeese (9-12, 4-4 SLC) managed to get four players into double figure scoring with Zuzanna Kulinska leading the Cowgirls with 15 points, Kaili Chamberlin and Desirae Hansen both scored 12 points and Cristina Gil ended the game with 11 points.

Southeastern (12-6, 8-0 SLC) also placed four players in double figures with Morgan Carrier leading all players with 19 points. Morgan Davis came off the bench to score 16, Breonca Ducksworth had 10 and Alexius Horne also came off the bench to score 10.

Both teams started the game trading baskets but a Caitlyn Williams layup at the 7:35 mark of the first quarter gave the Lady Lions the lead and one they would never give up. The Cowgirls responded with a run to cut the lead to two points (17-15) following a Hansen three-pointer. SLC ended the quarter on a 6-3 run to lead 23-18.

Southeastern continued to hold the lead but an 8-0 Cowgirl run late in the second quarter cut the SLU lead to 36-35 at the half.

SLU opened the second half on a 6-1 run to take a 42-36 lead but the Cowgirls rallied to tie the game 42 all on two free throws by Kulinska then took a 45-44 lead on its next possession off a three-pointer by Lana Skripkina with 5:16 left in the third quarter.

The lead changed hands again and a fast break layup by Kulinska put the Cowgirls back up 47-46 (3:49), their third lead of the game.

McNeese held a 55-50 lead late in the quarter following a Stubblefield layup. SLU scored the next four points but McNeese held a 55-54 lead after the third quarter.

McNeese came out on fire to start the fourth quarter by connecting on two straight three-pointers by Hansen and Gil to take a seven point lead (61-54), its largest of the game.

Following a three-pointer by SLU to cut the McNeese lead to four (61-57), a double technical foul was call on McNeese’s Hansen and Southeastern’s Williams and that to bother the Cowgirls more than the Lady Lions.

”When you have a four point lead, we can’t have a meltdown like we did tonight and that gave them the momentum from there.”

With the score tied at 62 apiece with 7:40 to play, Southeastern scored eight straight points in the next four minutes to take a 70-62 lead before Le’Shenae Stubblefield ended the Cowgirl scoring drought with a three-pointer.

The three-pointer by Stubblefield was one of only three field goals made by McNeese in 17 attempts in the fourth quarter as the Cowgirls struggled from the field and was 4 of 10 from the free throw line to end the game.

”We have to have people step up in some roles, but again too many turnovers and we gave up too many rebounds.”

Southeastern outrebounded McNeese 35-25 and scored 19 points off 21 Cowgirl turnovers. The Lady Lions also got 28 points from their bench with Davis and Horne combining for 26 of their 28 bench points.

McNeese will continue its road trip with a 1 p.m. game at Northwestern State on Saturday.

