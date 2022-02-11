50/50 Thursdays
Former Saints linebacker Sam Mills elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mills joined the Black and Gold in 1986. “The field mouse” played nine seasons in New Orleans. (Source: New Orleans Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints linebacker Sam Mills was elected into the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Mills was elected in his final year of eligibility as a modern-era candidate.

In New Orleans, Mills was a part of the famed “Dome Patrol.” That group consisted of Mills, Rickey Jackson, Pat Swilling, and Vaughan Johnson.

Mills joined the Black and Gold in 1986. “The field mouse” played nine seasons in New Orleans.

Mills finished his playing career with the Carolina Panthers.

During his time with the Saints, Mills earned four trips to the Pro Bowl. He also intercepted four passes, forced or recovered 33 fumbles, had 10.5 sacks, and compiled seven seasons with at least 90 tackles.

The team went 84-59 (.587) while Mills was there, and they made their first four playoff appearances in franchise history.

The linebacker signed with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars of the defuncted USFL and played from 1983-85 before joining the New Orleans Saints in 1986.

Mills was in rarified air, entering the professional ranks as a 5-foot-9 linebacker from Montclair State.

Mills died from complications due to intestinal cancer in 2005.

