FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quickly turning cooler this weekend ahead of a Saturday cold front

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Patchy dense morning fog will give way to sunshine that will quickly warm temperatures out of the 30s and into the 70s by afternoon. Perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors this afternoon and evening as temperatures quickly drop into the 50s after sunset. Saturday quickly becomes windy through the morning and afternoon as clouds thicken. A cold front moves through by early afternoon with a slight chance of showers. Winds gust 30-40 mph at times by late-morning and afternoon and temperatures quickly drop into the 50s and 40s before sunset. Much colder again Saturday night with lows near freezing Sunday morning. The main focus then turns toward another more significant storm system to move into SW Louisiana next Thursday with a threat of heavy rain and storms.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.