50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quickly turning cooler this weekend ahead of a Saturday cold front

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Patchy dense morning fog will give way to sunshine that will quickly warm temperatures out of the 30s and into the 70s by afternoon. Perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors this afternoon and evening as temperatures quickly drop into the 50s after sunset. Saturday quickly becomes windy through the morning and afternoon as clouds thicken. A cold front moves through by early afternoon with a slight chance of showers. Winds gust 30-40 mph at times by late-morning and afternoon and temperatures quickly drop into the 50s and 40s before sunset. Much colder again Saturday night with lows near freezing Sunday morning. The main focus then turns toward another more significant storm system to move into SW Louisiana next Thursday with a threat of heavy rain and storms.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
A man is hospitalized after being shot during an altercation with the Lake Charles Police...
Authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fantastic Friday, but a windy Saturday ahead of quickly dropping temperatures
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC Live at 5 - February 10, 2022
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Nightcast - February 10, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next chance of any measurable rain still about a week away