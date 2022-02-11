FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry end to the week, cold front arrives for Saturday

We'll see a cooler evening, but a more subtle temperature drop (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our perfect weather continues this afternoon as sunshine has helped to propel us into the lower 70′s for most locations with just a light breeze out of the south. We’ll continue to see clear skies through the evening, but changes are on the way as we head into the weekend as a cold front has its eyes set on Southwest Louisiana for Saturday and that will briefly take away our warmer weather.

Clouds make a return as we head into Saturday thanks to a cold front (KPLC)

For those who may have gotten off work early make sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful sunshine and warmer temperatures we are having. If you are getting off work later this evening and have plans good news is the weather looks to remain nice and quiet as we see clear skies with light winds out of the south. Temperatures will fall slowly this evening with many areas only in the middle 50′s for the early hours and then eventually falling back into the lower and middle 40′s come Saturday morning. As you begin the weekend we will see an increase in cloud cover as our cold front nears the region and while rain chances remain low our winds will pick up in intensity as we move throughout the afternoon. Saturday will feature more clouds and a mixture of sun at times which will help to keep highs a littler cooler with many areas in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Winds could gust anywhere from 20-30 mph throughout the afternoon so make sure any loose items are tied down so they don’t fly around in the windy conditions. The chance for frost and even a light freeze will return for Sunday as well so those with plants and pets will have to keep an eye out for that as well.

Sunshine is around for the weekend, despite a cold front approaching (KPLC)

As we move into our Sunday time frame our temperatures will remain on the chilly side with lows in the lower 30′s for many areas to start the day and then for the afternoon we only manage to climb back into the middle to upper 50′s. Winds will thankfully relax for our Sunday with sunshine returning in full force it will just be very chilly thanks to our northerly winds associated with high pressure sitting off to our north and east. Our warmer weather will quickly make a return as we head into early next week as sunshine sticks around as high pressure will build in and remain firmly in charge. Afternoons will make a return to the middle and upper 60′s by the start of the week and then eventually will be back into the lower 70′s by the middle of next week. We’ll have to watch for a cold front however and this one could be on the stronger side with showers and storms.

Sunshine makes a return for early next week (KPLC)

Current timing of the system looks to be around Thursday and pushing in through the afternoon and evening hours. Widespread showers and storms will make a return and we may have to watch for a few stronger storms in the mix, but a lot can and will change. Cooler weather returns shortly after the front pushes through before warmer weather returns. For now make sure to stay warm for the next few nights and hold on to your hats as the winds get cranking. Enjoy the weekend and have a great evening!

6-10 day temperature outlook remains warm (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

