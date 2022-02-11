Film experts optimistic with Disney+ series coming to Baton Rouge

50/50 Thursdays
Some folks think so, and a big Disney+ series filming in Baton Rouge may play a huge role.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Is Hollywood south making a come-back, following all the COVID-19 mess?

Some folks think so, and a big Disney+ series filming in Baton Rouge may play a huge role.

“It’s absolutely spectacular for the city,” said Katie Pryor, Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Film Commission.

Baton Rouge just got its big break, and excitement is growing.

“Everybody stayed home and watched television during covid. So, everyone consumed what was there. Now there’s this high demand for content, that has everybody rushing out to make projects,” said Pryor.

Disney Plus’ National Treasure TV Series from Disney Branded Television and ABC Signature is set to start filming in a matter of days, with stars like Catherine Zeta-Jones being featured.

“It’s based on the National Treasure film series with Nicholas Cage. And it’s very exciting because it features Baton Rouge as Baton Rouge. So, you’re going to see a lot of sights you expect to see in Baton Rouge, a lot of historical landmarks and things like that, represented as they are,” said Pryor.

Pryor says while she can’t disclose filming locations, there are some easy hints.

“If the story lends itself to characters following a historical mystery all through the town, so I feel like you can kind of deduce what sights would be used. Let’s just throw out some ideas, I’m not saying this is where they will be. We’ve got the Capitol, the U.S.S. Kidd, the old Governor’s Mansion, the Old State Capitol,” said Pryor.

In a tweet, Mayor-President Broome says the production will bring millions of dollars to the local economy.

Especially since the film is literally highlighting landmarks in the city.

“So this will be on Disney+ and is a major streaming service, and it’s a series. So, we could be looking at a longer run. So it could be really getting in deep and exploring everything. We can’t say it is yet, but that’s the hope,” said Pryor.

A film called ‘Master Gardener’ is also filming in St. Francisville right now.

The National Treasure series will be filmed in Baton Rouge through July.

