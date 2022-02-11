50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle says he didn’t oppose affordable housing

Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at a village council meeting. (Source: Yellow Springs Community Access via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (AP) — Comedian Dave Chappelle said his threat to pull the plug on his plans to open a comedy club near his hometown in Ohio wasn’t because he opposed a proposal for affordable housing in a nearby development.

Chappelle, who became the target of criticism this week after speaking against the development in Yellow Springs, said in a statement that the plan was not the right fit for the village.

“Dave Chappelle didn’t kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council ‘killed’ a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing,” said Carla Sims, a spokesperson for Chappelle.

Chappelle was among several residents who spoke against the project at a council meeting Monday the Dayton Daily News reported.

The comedian, who announced last year that he was buying a former fire station in Yellow Springs with plans to turn it into a comedy club, said he would back out if the project was allowed. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table,” Chappelle said.

The council sided with Chappelle and other residents opposing the project, which would have been expanded to include duplexes, townhomes and less than two acres for future affordable housing. Instead, the project will now go forward with just single-family homes.

Chappelle lives with his family outside the village and has ties that go back to when his his father graduated from Antioch College, in Yellow Springs, and later was a professor there.

“Neither Dave nor his neighbors are against affordable housing, however, they are against the poorly vetted, cookie-cutter, sprawl-style development deal which has little regard for the community, culture and infrastructure of the Village,” said the statement from Chappelle’s spokesperson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
A man is hospitalized after being shot during an altercation with the Lake Charles Police...
Authorities release name of suspect in officer-involved shooting
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
Caleb Damon Barfield, 43, of Lake Charles (left), Kimberly Rene Breaux (right)
Sheriff: Commercial-grade pill press, $1 million in illegal drugs seized

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Teen bystander testifies she knew instantly George Floyd was ‘in distress’
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Ontario declares an emergency over truck blockades in Canada
Coffee prices have nearly doubled since this time last year.
Coffee prices hit 10-year high
The clinics are open to the Lexington and Rockbridge community as well as VMI staff and cadets.
Study: COVID-19 booster effectiveness wanes, though remains strong