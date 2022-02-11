Candidate forum held for Jeff Davis Parish district attorney race

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The race is on for Jeff Davis Parish district attorney. Thursday, candidates were put to the test in a candidate forum.

Voters in Jeff Davis Parish will have to choose between three candidates as their next district attorney: Republicans Elliott Cassidy and Lauren Heinen, and Daniel Sparks, an Independent.

Elliott Cassidy served as the assistant district attorney until taking on his current position as interim district attorney after the death of Kevin Millican, who died from a heart attack back in July.

“We worked together on a lot of things, and we’ve done a lot of things in the six months since he passed,” Cassidy said. “We’ve completely revamped PTI, we’ve had a jury trial, we’ve brought in a lot of technology, we’ve improved communications we law enforcement.”

If appointed as the next district attorney, Cassidy said he would attack the parish’s drug problem.

“We’ve brought in multiple agencies outside of the state to come in and help us that don’t cost the taxpayers any extra money and just to attack the drug trade,” Cassidy said.

Criminal attorney Lauren Heinen said she would use her background to connect the office with the people.

“I’d bring a connectivity to the office that I think is very important,” Heinen said. “I think I have connection to the parish and to the people of the parish is just vital, and it’s time for the district attorney’s office to work for the people.”

Laywer Daniel Sparks, said he would like to put an emphasis on plea deals.

“As the district attorney’s office, we need to be a little firmer in our plea deals, stick to them or stick people to trial,” Sparks said.

A primary election will be held on March 26, and a general election on April 20.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.