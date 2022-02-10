Welsh police investigating shooting on Welsh Street

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - According to Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet, at approximately 12:40 p.m., police received a call to the 600 block of Welsh Street in reference to shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a Black male with a gunshot wound to the upper leg, according to Crochet.

Crochet says the male was transported to a local medical facility with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Police are currently on scene investigating, Crochet said.

Crochet says he believes there may be more than one suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 337-734-2626.

Crochet says Det. Guillory is the lead investigator.

