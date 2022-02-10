Welsh police investigating shooting on Welsh Street
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - According to Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet, at approximately 12:40 p.m., police received a call to the 600 block of Welsh Street in reference to shots fired.
When officers arrived, they located a Black male with a gunshot wound to the upper leg, according to Crochet.
Crochet says the male was transported to a local medical facility with “non-life-threatening” injuries.
Police are currently on scene investigating, Crochet said.
Crochet says he believes there may be more than one suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 337-734-2626.
Crochet says Det. Guillory is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.