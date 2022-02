Kinder, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Kinder has scheduled a water outage for parts of the town to repair a water leak today, Feb. 10, 2022.

The outage will begin around noon.

Affected areas will be homes and businesses near the intersection of 4th Ave. and 14th St. This includes Kinder Head Start, Middle School, and Elementary School.

